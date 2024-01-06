Remote tribal areas make mission to eliminate malaria by ’30 an uphill task

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India aims to eliminate Malaria by 2030. However, ensuring access to malaria diagnosis in difficult-to-reach areas, mainly inhabited by the tribal population, poses a significant challenge to meet this target.

In 2022, a total of 1,04,636 malaria cases were reported from 182 tribal districts. This was 59% of the total malaria cases reported from the country, according to a government report. A total of 99,397 and 1,15,763 malaria cases were reported in tribal districts in 2021 and 2020 respectively, according to the National Strategic Plan: Malaria Elimination 2023-27 report of the National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control, released by the Union health ministry.

Among the main reasons cited for malaria problems in the tribal areas is the shortfall in trained workforce, supplies and transport, which the report said further worsens the situation. Other factors it cited included the presence of three or more efficient vectors, triple insecticide resistance in some areas and numerous breeding sites.

Also, large sections of the tribal population live in inaccessible terrains and have a high degree of mobility, inadequate clothing, outdoor sleeping habits, a forest-based economy, and bad health-seeking behaviour. The report said the country achieved 79% reduction in malaria cases and 57% reduction in malaria deaths in 2022 as compared to 2017. “However, there are many challenges to achieving the target for malaria elimination in the country,” it said.

It said that over the years, malaria transmission has become local and focal in hilly, forested and forest fringe areas, inter-state, and international border areas. “Malaria transmission is mostly found among indigenous/tribal, mobile and migrant population groups, jhum (shifting) cultivators, forest workers/goers, labour in tea gardens/plantations, and socio-economically disadvantaged groups,” the report said.

To tackle the malaria problem in tribal areas, the health and tribal affairs ministries have agreed on a joint tribal action plan. “Joint work plan with Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been developed to track, treat and prevent malaria among tribals,” the report said.

Vector-control strategies

Among the vector control strategies, the report released by the health ministry suggested providing a patient card for all infected in tribal areas to record the completion of treatment, screening of migrants/labourers in these areas for treating positive cases, and use of technology for early communication of laboratory reports to health providers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

NEW DELHI: India aims to eliminate Malaria by 2030. However, ensuring access to malaria diagnosis in difficult-to-reach areas, mainly inhabited by the tribal population, poses a significant challenge to meet this target. In 2022, a total of 1,04,636 malaria cases were reported from 182 tribal districts. This was 59% of the total malaria cases reported from the country, according to a government report. A total of 99,397 and 1,15,763 malaria cases were reported in tribal districts in 2021 and 2020 respectively, according to the National Strategic Plan: Malaria Elimination 2023-27 report of the National Centre for Vector-Borne Disease Control, released by the Union health ministry. Among the main reasons cited for malaria problems in the tribal areas is the shortfall in trained workforce, supplies and transport, which the report said further worsens the situation. Other factors it cited included the presence of three or more efficient vectors, triple insecticide resistance in some areas and numerous breeding sites. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Also, large sections of the tribal population live in inaccessible terrains and have a high degree of mobility, inadequate clothing, outdoor sleeping habits, a forest-based economy, and bad health-seeking behaviour. The report said the country achieved 79% reduction in malaria cases and 57% reduction in malaria deaths in 2022 as compared to 2017. “However, there are many challenges to achieving the target for malaria elimination in the country,” it said. It said that over the years, malaria transmission has become local and focal in hilly, forested and forest fringe areas, inter-state, and international border areas. “Malaria transmission is mostly found among indigenous/tribal, mobile and migrant population groups, jhum (shifting) cultivators, forest workers/goers, labour in tea gardens/plantations, and socio-economically disadvantaged groups,” the report said. To tackle the malaria problem in tribal areas, the health and tribal affairs ministries have agreed on a joint tribal action plan. “Joint work plan with Ministry of Tribal Affairs has been developed to track, treat and prevent malaria among tribals,” the report said. Vector-control strategies Among the vector control strategies, the report released by the health ministry suggested providing a patient card for all infected in tribal areas to record the completion of treatment, screening of migrants/labourers in these areas for treating positive cases, and use of technology for early communication of laboratory reports to health providers. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp