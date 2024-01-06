Home Nation

SC junks plea to remove Shahi Idgah mosque

Advocate Mahek Maheshwari had filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the dismissal of his PIL by the Allahabad High Court.

Published: 06th January 2024 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | PTI)

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a PIL seeking removal of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque and its recognition as birthplace of Krishna, after noting that the PIL is not maintainable as several civil suits in the issue are pending for disposal.

Advocate Mahek Maheshwari had filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the dismissal of his PIL by the Allahabad High Court. On October 12, 2023, in its detailed order, the court had rejected the PIL seeking the recognition of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque site as birthplace of Krishna.

His PIL was rejected on the ground that several civil suits in the issue raised in it are already pending for disposal. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court PIL Mathura Shahi Idgah mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp