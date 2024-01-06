SC junks plea to remove Shahi Idgah mosque

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday set aside a PIL seeking removal of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah mosque and its recognition as birthplace of Krishna, after noting that the PIL is not maintainable as several civil suits in the issue are pending for disposal.

Advocate Mahek Maheshwari had filed an appeal before the apex court, challenging the dismissal of his PIL by the Allahabad High Court. On October 12, 2023, in its detailed order, the court had rejected the PIL seeking the recognition of Mathura’s Shahi Idgah Mosque site as birthplace of Krishna.

His PIL was rejected on the ground that several civil suits in the issue raised in it are already pending for disposal. A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, refused to interfere with the Allahabad High Court order.

