Sexual harassment case: Delhi Police urges court to frame charges against ex-WFI chief

The court will further hear the matter on January 20.

Published: 06th January 2024 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 03:12 PM   |  A+A-

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and Bharatiya Janata Party MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Saturday urged a court here to frame charges against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

The police opposed the contention of the accused that since some of the alleged incidents took place overseas, they do not fall in the jurisdiction of courts in Delhi, as it concluded arguments on framing charges against Singh.

The police submitted before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot that the incidents of sexual harassment, allegedly committed by Singh, overseas and inside India, including Delhi, are part of the same offence.

"Delhi court has jurisdiction to try this case," the police told the judge.

The court will further hear the matter on January 20.

The city police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15, 2023, under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

