Srinagar Diary: BJP chief Nadda to visit J&K ahead of polls

With an eye on the Lok Sabha polls, BJP national president J P Nadda will be visiting Jammu on January 7 to discuss the poll strategy and review party’s poll preparations

Published: 06th January 2024 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 07:55 AM

JP Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

With an eye on the Lok Sabha polls, BJP national president J P Nadda will be visiting Jammu on January 7 to discuss the poll strategy and review party’s poll preparations. Nadda will hold meetings with senior party leaders, core group members and district presidents. During the meetings, he will be briefed about the preparations for the Lok Sabha polls. There are five Lok Sabha seats in J&K and BJP has won two out of five seats in 2019 parliamentary polls. However, with the change in Anantnag-Poonch LS seat after delimitation exercise, the BJP is also eying the seat, which earlier was confined to voters of four south Kashmir districts in Valley.

CCTV cameras to prevent poaching in Wular Lake
The authorities have installed CCTV cameras in Jammu and Kashmir’s Wular Lake, which is Asia’s second largest freshwater lake, to prevent poaching of birds. Thousands of migratory birds from Europe and other countries visit the Wular Lake in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district every year. In order to protect the birds and end the threat of poaching, the high resolution CCTV cameras have been installed along the banks of the Wular Lake at two locations -- Banyari and Sadrakote areas. These were the key locations in the lake, where bird poaching threats existed.

2 villages on Keran LoC get electricity after 75 yrs
Two remote villages along the Line of Control in Keran sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district got electricity for the first time after 75 years of independence. Kundiyan and Patroo villages got electricity a few days back after 250-KV sub stations, which were set up under the Samridh Seema Yojna, were inaugurated. The electrification project was completed in a record two months by the Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited Electric Division, Kupwara. For the 1,300 residents of the two villages, it is a dream come true. Cheers and jubilation filled the air as lights illuminated their houses, marking the end of decades-long wait.

Fayaz wani
Our correspondent in Jammu and Kashmir
fayazwani123@gmail.com

