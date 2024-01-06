Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear Telangana CM's plea after 4 weeks

In his petition filed before the Apex Court, Revanth claimed that he is innocent and has nothing to do with the 2015 cash-for-votes case.

Revanth Reddy EPS

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday posted for hearing after four weeks the plea filed by Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, seeking its direction to close the 2015 cash-for-vote case in which he is an accused. In his petition filed before the Apex Court, Revanth claimed that he is innocent and has nothing to do with the 2015 cash-for-votes case.

A two-judge bench of the Apex Court, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna, on Friday adjourned the matter for four weeks as there was a bereavement of a family member of the Advocate-on-Record (AOR) of the state in the case. Revanth, then a TDP MLA, was arrested after being caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana on May 31, 2015, for allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh to a nominated MLC, Elvis Stephenson, to vote in favour of the candidate of his then party, TDP.

