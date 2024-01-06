Home Nation

Three more FIRs registered against NCP MLA Awhad over 'Lord Ram was non-vegetarian' remark

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

Published: 06th January 2024 11:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 11:22 PM   |  A+A-

NCP Minister Jitendra Awhad

NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three First Information Reports (FIRs) have been registered against NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad for allegedly outraging religious feelings with his "Lord Ram was a non-vegetarian" remark in Mumbai and Palghar districts, officials said on Saturday.

While police in Mumbai registered two cases, another case was registered at Navghar police station in Thane district.

Before that, Pune city police had registered an FIR against Awhad, who belongs to the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party faction.

The former Maharashtra minister has not been arrested, though.

"A case was registered against Awhad at MIDC police station on Friday night based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an office-bearer of the Vishva Hindu Parishad. The complainant said he heard Awhad making objectionable remarks against Lord Ram on a news channel," a police official said.

The case was registered under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), he said.

An FIR on similar charges was also registered at Ghatkopar police station on Saturday based on a complaint lodged by local BJP MLA Ram Kadam, another official said.

ALSO READ | NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad says 'Ram' ate meat in jungle for 14 years; Ram Temple chief priest refutes remark

Further, an FIR was registered at Navghar police station in neighbouring Thane under the same section on the complaint of a local businessman.

Awhad, who represents the Mumbra-Kalwa assembly constituency in Thane district, kicked up a row with his remark on January 3.

"Lord Ram used to hunt and eat. He is ours, of bahujans. You (an apparent reference to the BJP) are turning us into vegetarians, (but) we are following the example of Ram and consuming mutton," he said at an NCP conclave at Shirdi.

The term 'bahujan' is used to denote the non-Brahmin sections of society in Maharashtra.

The MLA later expressed regret over his remarks but didn't withdraw them.

In Pune, the FIR against Awhad was registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by the Bharatiya Janata Party's city unit chief Dhiraj Ghate.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Awhad Lord Ram remark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp