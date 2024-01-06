Home Nation

Uddhav Thackeray to visit Kalaram temple in Nashik and perform 'maha aarti' on Ayodhya temple consecration day

The consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22. Thackeray has not received an invitation for the event.

Published: 06th January 2024 01:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2024 01:37 PM   |  A+A-

Uddhav

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, who has so far not received an invitation for the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, on Saturday said he and his party leaders will visit Kalaram temple in Nashik that day and perform a 'maha aarti' on the Godavari river bank.

Talking to reporters here after paying respects to his mother late Meena Thackeray on her birth anniversary, the former chief minister said he will visit Ayodhya whenever he feels like it.

"The consecration of Ayodhya Ram temple is a matter of pride and self-respect. On that day (January 22), we will visit the Kalaram temple at 6.30 pm where Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and (social reformer) Sane Guruji had to stage protests. At 7.30 pm, we will hold a maha aarti on the banks of the Godavari river," Thackeray said.

The Kalaram temple, located in the Panchavati area of Nashik, is dedicated to Lord Ram.

The temple derives its name from the idol of Lord Ram carved out of black stone.

It is believed that Lord Ram stayed in Panchavati with wife Sita and his brother Lakshman during their exile.

In 1930, Dr Ambedkar led a protest at the Kalaram temple to seek the entry of Dalits into the temple.

The consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22.

Thackeray has not received an invitation for the event. Thackeray also said that on January 23, the birth anniversary of his father and Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, the party will hold a rally in Nashik.

Last Saturday, Thackeray told reporters, "I have not received any invitation yet and I don't need one to visit Ayodhya as Ram Lalla belongs to everyone. Whenever I feel like it, I will go. Shiv Sena contributed a lot to the Ram temple movement."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayoshya temple Ram temple Uddhav Thackeray

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp