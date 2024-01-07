Bihar govt withholds salaries of mineral development officers for 'failing' to meet revenue collections target

By PTI

PATNA: The Bihar government has withheld the salaries of several district mineral development officers who have allegedly failed to meet the target of revenue collections in their respective areas in the current financial year so far, officials said on Sunday.

The Mines and Geology Department of the Bihar government has sought explanations from such officers of Jehanabad, Gaya, Munger, Jamui and Aurangabad for "failing to meet the target of revenue collections till December 2023 in their respective districts", they said.

The department has managed to achieve around 42 per cent of its revenue target of Rs 3,590.66 crore for 2023-24 from the mining sector as it could collect just Rs 1,500 crore till December 2023, a senior official of the department said.

"Yes, the department has withheld the salaries of several district mineral development officers who failed to meet the target of revenue collections in their respective areas till December in the current financial year."

"With the revenue collection just 42 per cent of the target so far and most of the districts showing unsatisfactory performance, concerned MDOs have been asked to step up efforts and crack down on illegal mining (sand), transportation, and storage by the mafia", Mines and Geology Department Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Parmar Ravi Manubhai told PTI.

The officers concerned have been asked to expedite the revenue collections and also achieve the target of the current financial year, he said.

"Their salaries have been withheld till the further order," another official said.

The decision to withhold the salaries of MDOs was taken during the district-wise review of revenue collection by the department last month.

"All the officials have to ensure that they meet their targets. Barring a few, all districts have performed below par. The levy and revenue collections from different bodies (government) in Gaya, Aurangabad, Munger and Bhagalpur are also not satisfactory," said the ACS, who is also Bihar's Mines Commissioner.

Officials have also been directed to initiate legal action and impose hefty penalties on those indulging in illegal mining in the state, he said, adding that the department has so far collected only Rs.108.13 crore from penal actions.

