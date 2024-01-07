Home Nation

ED assault case: Bengal Guv asks authorities to arrest TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, probe his links with terrorists

The complaints were related to a raid during which the ED officials were attacked and injured by a mob.

An injured member of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team being taken after he was attacked during a raid in West Bengal. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Expressing concern that TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in the case of assault on ED officials, may have "crossed the border", West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has instructed authorities to arrest him immediately and investigate his alleged connections with terrorists.

His remarks that Sheikh has links with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC on Sunday.

The statement issued by Raj Bhavan late Saturday night highlighted that the governor, upon receiving a complaint in the Peace Room, instructed the police chief to promptly arrest the culprit.

"On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance of some police officers, Hon'ble Governor instructed the Police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance," the statement said.

The governor emphasised on the need to ascertain Sheikh's whereabouts and take appropriate action.

The complaint alleging that Sheikh may have "crossed the border" and "liaison with the terrorists" may be "enquired into immediately", the statement added.

Responding to the governor's comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "We don't know what is the basis of his remarks. According to the Constitution, the governor works in consultation with the state government. So how can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government."

Amid a political uproar over the assault on an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in West Bengal, the family of the TMC leader and the central agency filed police complaints against each other on Saturday.

The police also lodged a suo motu case against the ED officers, who were conducting the raid in connection with the alleged ration distribution scam.

The charges included molestation, forcible entrance and theft.

The ED issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan due to concerns that he might flee the country following the incident in which three ED officers were injured and several vehicles were damaged by a mob at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, close to the Bangladesh border, on Friday.

