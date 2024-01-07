Enforcement Directorate issues lookout notice against TMC's Shahjahan Sheikh after attack on its team

Pronab Mondal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan Sheikh suspecting that the Trinamool Congress leader might cross over the Indian border after Friday’s unprecedented incident in which four officers of the federal agency, who attempted to search his house in connection with a foodgrain scam, were attacked and left bleeding at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas, close to the Bangladesh border.

The central agency alerted all airports and Border Security Force (BSF) authorities by circulating photographs of Shahjahan, a TMC-dominated zilla parishad member.

Expressing concern, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose instructed authorities to arrest the TMC leader and investigate his alleged connection with terrorists. His remarks that Shahjahan’s possible link with terrorists drew sharp criticism from the ruling TMC.

“On receipt of a complaint in the Peace Room of Raj Bhavan that Shahjahan Sheikh is supported by some political leaders with the connivance with some police officers, Hon’ble Governor instructed the police chief to arrest the culprit forthwith and report compliance,” a stated issued by the governor’s office said.

Peace Room is a wing set up by the governor to receive complaints and grievances from the people of the state. Bose emphasised on the need to ascertain Shahjahan’s whereabouts and take appropriate action.

The complaint alleging that Shahjahan may have “crossed the border” and “liaison with terrorists” may be inquired into immediately, the statement added.

The inspector general of the central reserve police force (CRPF), Birendra Kumar Singh, the central wing that accompanies central agencies during raids and searches in corruption cases in Bengal, held a 30-minute meeting with Bose at Raj Bhava on Sunday.

“Our personnel accompanying the ED officers were also attacked by the locals. They had to flee from the spot where Shahjahan’s house was located. We informed the governor giving a blow-by-blow account of the attack,” said a CRPF officer.

Criticising Bose for his comment, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We don’t understand what is the basis of the governor’s remarks. According to the constitution, the governor works in consultation with the state government. So can he make such remarks without any concrete report or evidence? He is not here to run a parallel government.”

Sources in the ED said the BSF has been put on high alert about Shahjahan. “We have information that he is planning to flee to Bangladesh. The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) is carrying out intense patrolling because of the elections in the neighbouring country. Shahjahan may wait for a couple of days to look for the right opportunity to cross over,” said an officer of the central agency.

The state police lodged three FIRs against the ED, an unruly mob who attacked the sleuths of the central agency and Shahjahan and his associates. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections under which the FIR against the ED was lodged include non-bailable ones.

“The IPC sections relating to house trespass, criminal intimidation and mischief were slapped against the ED,” said an officer of Basirhat police district.

The police mentioned in its report that Shahjahan is “untraceable”.

No one, however, was arrested in connection with the ED officers even two days after the incident.

