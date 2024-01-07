Home Nation

Gunfight breaks out between militants, security forces in Manipur's Moreh

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.

Published: 07th January 2024 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur-Imphal-Violence-Protests-SecurityPersonnel

Manipur violence. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL:  A gunfight broke out between security forces and militants in Manipur's Moreh town along the India-Myanmar border on Sunday night, police said.

Hills-based militants attacked state police forces, who retaliated, resulting in a gunfight, a police officer said.

Further details are awaited.

The border town in Tengnoupal district had witnessed a heavy gunfight on January 2, in which six security personnel, including a BSF jawan, were injured.

They were airlifted to Imphal for better treatment.

Before that, the town witnessed similar gun-battles since December 30.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh had last week remarked that there were "high chances" that foreign mercenaries from Myanmar were involved in the attacks in Moreh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipur Gunfight Militants

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp