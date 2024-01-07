Home Nation

MP Badruddin Ajmal appeals to Muslim community to stay at home ahead of Ram temple consecration 

Ajmal asked the Muslim community to avoid travel by train to avoid any unfortunate incidents.

Published: 07th January 2024 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 01:49 PM   |  A+A-

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal

Assam MP and AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, Badruddin Ajmal, All India Democratic Front chief and Lok Sabha member from Assam asked the Muslim community in the country to stay at home on January 22 and appealed to not travel by trains in the days ahead of the consecration.

Quoting Ajmal, the Times of India has reported that he is appealing to "save the people of the community". “The situation might turn bad, something similar to that when the Babri Masjid was demolished and violence broke out and people were beaten up," he said.

While addressing people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a madrasa in Barpeta, he said, "There will be thousands travelling from across India to Ayodhya by buses and trains. Anything can happen. So, my appeal to Muslims in our country is to avoid travel by train."

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ayodhya Ram temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp