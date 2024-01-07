MP Badruddin Ajmal appeals to Muslim community to stay at home ahead of Ram temple consecration 

By Online Desk

Ahead of the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration ceremony, Badruddin Ajmal, All India Democratic Front chief and Lok Sabha member from Assam asked the Muslim community in the country to stay at home on January 22 and appealed to not travel by trains in the days ahead of the consecration.

Quoting Ajmal, the Times of India has reported that he is appealing to "save the people of the community". “The situation might turn bad, something similar to that when the Babri Masjid was demolished and violence broke out and people were beaten up," he said.

While addressing people during the foundation stone laying ceremony of a madrasa in Barpeta, he said, "There will be thousands travelling from across India to Ayodhya by buses and trains. Anything can happen. So, my appeal to Muslims in our country is to avoid travel by train."

