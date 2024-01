TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal's Bahrampur

By Online Desk

Trinamool congress leader Satyen Chowdhury, who served as Murshidabad's party general secretary, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bahrampur on Sunday afternoon.

According to the sources, unidentified bike-borne men targeted Chowdhury at close range. Satyen Chowdhury was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead on arrival.

Further details are awaited.

