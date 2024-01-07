Home Nation

Two die of suffocation after lighting fire to beat cold in Haryana's Hisar

The duo fell asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from the cold, and were found dead on Sunday morning, police said.

Published: 07th January 2024 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2024 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

HISAR: Two men were suspected to have died of asphyxiation as they fell asleep at night after lighting a fire in a room to beat the cold, police said here on Sunday.

The incident took place last night in the Railway Colony near Hisar Cantonment.

The duo fell asleep after lighting a fire in their room at night to protect themselves from the cold, and were found dead on Sunday morning, police said.

According to police, due to the room being completely closed and the fire burning, both of them suffocated to death.

The deceased have been identified as Tavrez Mohammad (31) and Shiv Dhani (29). Both were residents of Uttar Pradesh and worked as crane operators at the Satrod railway station.

The Sadar police took possession of the bodies and sent them to the civil hospital for postmortem.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana Hisar asphyxiation suffocation death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp