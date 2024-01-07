Two months after Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel collapse, work resumes

Narendra Sethi By

DEHRADUN: The work on the Silkyara tunnel, an important element of the Char Dham Yatra route in Uttarkashi, has resumed almost two months after a tunnel accident. As per the latest update from the construction company, the project is now being launched from the Barkot end. The initial focus will be on draining accumulated water and removing debris resulting from seepage within the tunnel.

According to information from sources within the tunnel construction company, it has been reported that water accumulation has been observed inside the Silkyara tunnel. The engineers have stated that seepage inside the tunnel is a common process, but due to the work being halted for almost two months, large

amount of water has accumulated inside.

Sources further revealed, "The process of draining the water has commenced and once the water is drained, the debris will be removed safely, and the construction work inside the tunnel will resume from this end. In the construction of the 4.5 km tunnel, a team from the Navayuga company will work under the supervision of NHIDCL's experts.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) Director Anshu Manish Khalkho said that under the preliminary report of the inquiry committee, instructions have been received from the ministry to take additional safety measures in the construction of the Silkyara tunnel. He said that the construction work from the Badkot end of the tunnel has been planned to start earlier.

Colonel Deepak Patil, the General manager of NHIDCL, told this newspaper, "This time, there will be strict monitoring of the underground construction within the tunnel. NHIDCL's experts will oversee the tunnel construction to ensure that no negligence occurs in any way."

It is noteworthy that on November 12, 41 workers were trapped inside the Silkyara Tunnel due to the collapse of debris. After a 17-day-long rescue operation, all of them were safely evacuated. Following this, the ministry initiated an inquiry. The investigation committee had submitted a preliminary report to

the ministry within ten days. Now, the comprehensive investigation report is pending.

