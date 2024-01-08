3 criminal laws reflect paradigm shift in country’s justice system, says PM

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has termed the recently enacted new criminal justice laws, which generated protests from the Opposition, a “paradigm shift” in the criminal justice system.

Speaking at the 58th all-India conference of directors general/ inspectors general of police, which started on January 6 and 7 in Jaipur, the PM said, “These new criminal laws were framed with the spirit of ‘citizen first, dignity first and justice first’. These laws are a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system. Instead of working with ‘danda’ (stick), the police now need to work with data.”

Exhorting the top police officers from across the country, the PM told them to think imaginatively to convey the emotional spirit behind the newly enacted laws to various sections of society. Putting special focus on sensitising women and girls about their rights and protection provided to them under the new Laws, Modi also told the police to focus on women’s safety by ensuring that they work fearlessly “anywhere anytime.”

Underscoring the need to reinforce the positive image of the police for the citizens, he advocated a wider use of social media at the police station level for disseminating positive information and messages for the benefit of citizens.

The PM suggested the use of social media for disseminating advanced information on natural calamities and disaster relief. “We can organise various sports events as a way to strengthen citizen-police connect. Government officials can stay in border villages to establish better links with the locals as these border villages are the first villages of India,” he said.

The PM highlighted the success of India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1 and the swift rescue of 21 crew members from the hijacked vessel in the Arabian Sea by the Indian Navy. “Such achievements show India is emerging as a major power in the world. The Aditya-L1 success is similar to the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission,” he said.

“In line with the improving our global profile and increasing national strength, the Indian police should transform itself into a modern and world-class force to realise the vision of a developed India by 2047,” he said. He also distributed the police medals for distinguished services.

The meet was also attended by the Home Minister, National Security Advisor, ministers of state for home, Union home secretary, DGsP/IGsP of states and UTs, and heads of Central police Organisations and Central Armed Police Forces.

