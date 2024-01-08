Home Nation

Air Force makes first night-landing in Kargil 

To land the aircraft on the dark airstrip, the crew used night vision goggles. They also employed terrain masking en route, a technique used to avoid detection by enemy radars.

Published: 08th January 2024 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

The C-130J aircraft of the Indian Air Force during a night-landing operation at the Kargil airstrip, in Ladakh | PTI

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a demonstration of its expanding operational capabilities, the Indian Air Force (IAF) said it has successfully conducted a night-landing of C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft at the high-altitude Kargil airstrip. 

“In a first, an IAF C-130 J aircraft recently carried out a night landing at the Kargil airstrip,” the IAF wrote on X. It is a significant achievement given that Kargil airstrip is situated at an altitude of 2,927 metres above sea level and is surrounded by hills and has a unidirectional approach. 

To land the aircraft on the dark airstrip, the crew used night vision goggles. They also employed terrain masking en route, a technique used to avoid detection by enemy radars. The airstrip lies close to the Line of Control (LoC) in the Union Territory of Ladakh.  It is situated near the Srinagar-Leh Highway, which was the focus of the Pakistan troops during the 1999 Kargil War.

This training exercise was to test the special operations launch capability at night. It is significant for time-critical operational mobilization of troops and equipment to carry out special operations and also in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

Garud commandos on board
The transport aircraft carried elite Garud commandos on board who were on a training mission. “The exercise also dovetailed a training mission of the Garuds,” the IAF wrote on X

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
operational capabilities Indian Air Force night-landing Kargil airstrip

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp