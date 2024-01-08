Battle-ready: Congress sets up poll panels in 8 states

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As part of its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held this year, the Congress party on Sunday said that it has set up election committees for eight states, namely Rajasthan, Kerala, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur and Tripura. The party has also set up a political affairs committee for Madhya Pradesh.

According to a statement released by the party, K Sudhakar was appointed the chairman of election committee in Kerala. The committee also includes senior leaders such as AK Antony, KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala, Vayalar Ravi, VD Satheeshan, K Suresh, Mullapalli Ramachandran and Shashi Tharoor.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is anointed as the chairman of election committee in the Telugu state. The Telangana election committee has deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, and other leaders such as Uttam Kumar Reddy and V Hanumantha Rao as its members.

While Rajasthan PCC (Pradesh Congress Committee) president Govind Singh Dotasra was appointed as the chairman of the election committee in the state, in Himachal Pradesh, state PCC president Pratibha Singh was given the role. In Chhattisgarh, Deepak Baij was appointed the chairman of election committee; in Manipur, K Meghachandra Singh; in Nagaland, S Supongmeren Jamir and in Madhya Pradesh, Jitu Patwari.

Congress has also set up a political affairs committee in Madhya Pradesh. This will be headed by AICC in-charge of the state, Jitendra Singh. Meanwhile, the grand old party has begun seat-sharing talks with several parties from the Opposition INDIA bloc, suggest reports. The five-member committee on seat-sharing, headed by Mukul Wasnik and comprising senior leaders such as Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, has submitted its internal survey report to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge.

Wasnik and other members of the committee on Sunday held discussions on seat-sharing with RJD MP Manoj Jha. RJD chief Lalu Prasad and deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav also had telephonic conversations with the former. Formal negotiations for seat-sharing with Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab and Delhi will begin on Monday.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

The Congress on Sunday invited people, civil society organisations and all movements that stand for justice and protecting Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution to join the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai starting January 14.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh appealed to people to participate in the Yatra. “The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is the Congress party’s campaign led by Rahul Gandhi for economic, social and political justice for every Indian,” Ramesh said.

Across the country, there are crores of citizens, lakhs of organisations and thousands of movements who fight for justice at the grassroots, he said.

