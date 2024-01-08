CPI, DMK leaders meet Nitish amid seat-sharing row in INDIA bloc

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja and DMK leader T R Balu called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Monday, amid reports of growing differences in the 'INDIA' bloc over the delay in seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting comes in the wake of the JD(U)'s demand to contest 17 seats in Bihar with the remaining seats to be distributed among Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties. Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi told the media in New Delhi that the party has planned to contest 17 seats.

The JD(U) had contested 17 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of them, it had won 16 seats while its major ally, the BJP had won all the 17 seats it contested. Six seats had gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s kitty.

The NDA had won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2019. The lone seat to go to the Opposition alliance was Kishanganj which was won by the Congress. The RJD had failed to open its account in the 2019 election.

Meanwhile, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has suggested that the JD(U) and RJD contest 15 seats each, leaving eight seats for it and two for the CPI-ML.

"Every political party associated with the 'INDIA' bloc will have to be flexible if the Opposition alliance has to contest the election together," Akhilesh said, adding that the party intended to contest 10-12 seats in the upcoming general election in the state.

Sources said that the Bihar Congress had asked for nine seats at the meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. Akhilesh was present at the meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

JD(U) leader Tyagi said, "JD(U) should get 17 seats. We have informed the parties associated with the 'INDIA' alliance. Therefore, the remaining seats will be divided between Congress, RJD and Left parties in Bihar."

ALSO READ | Nitish should be PM face not just INDIA coalition convenor: Bihar ministers from JD(U)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PATNA: Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja and DMK leader T R Balu called on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here on Monday, amid reports of growing differences in the 'INDIA' bloc over the delay in seat-sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The meeting comes in the wake of the JD(U)'s demand to contest 17 seats in Bihar with the remaining seats to be distributed among Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and Left parties. Senior JD(U) leader K C Tyagi told the media in New Delhi that the party has planned to contest 17 seats. The JD(U) had contested 17 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls when it was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Of them, it had won 16 seats while its major ally, the BJP had won all the 17 seats it contested. Six seats had gone to the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)'s kitty.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The NDA had won 39 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar in 2019. The lone seat to go to the Opposition alliance was Kishanganj which was won by the Congress. The RJD had failed to open its account in the 2019 election. Meanwhile, Bihar Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh has suggested that the JD(U) and RJD contest 15 seats each, leaving eight seats for it and two for the CPI-ML. "Every political party associated with the 'INDIA' bloc will have to be flexible if the Opposition alliance has to contest the election together," Akhilesh said, adding that the party intended to contest 10-12 seats in the upcoming general election in the state. Sources said that the Bihar Congress had asked for nine seats at the meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday. Akhilesh was present at the meeting chaired by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. JD(U) leader Tyagi said, "JD(U) should get 17 seats. We have informed the parties associated with the 'INDIA' alliance. Therefore, the remaining seats will be divided between Congress, RJD and Left parties in Bihar." ALSO READ | Nitish should be PM face not just INDIA coalition convenor: Bihar ministers from JD(U) Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp