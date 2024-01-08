Flight scare: Bird-hit incidents on rise in Gujarat 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Airports across Gujarat have witnessed a surge in bird-hit incidents involving aircraft with the state reporting as many as 462 cases in the past five years, as per government data. In response to a question in the Rajya Sabha by MP Parimal Nathwani on December 11, 2023, the Civil Aviation Ministry stated that the incidents in Gujarat include 80 in 2018, 50 in 2019, 77 in 2020, 69 in 2021, 72 in 2022, and the highest of 114 in 2023 ranking the state third in the country in terms of bird hits.

As per the government data, a highest number of bird-hit cases were reported in Delhi with 705 incidents, followed by Maharashtra ( 611), Gujarat (462), Tamil Nadu (391), Karnataka (367), and Kerala (343). The government, in its response to the RTI, stated that the majority of bird strikes in Gujarat have occurred at the Ahmedabad airport.

According to Ahmedabad Airport statistics, a total of 73 bird-hit occurrences were reported in 2019-20, whereas 41 were reported in 2020-21, 29 in 2021-22, and 38 in 2022-23. While an animal strike was reported in 2020, another occurred in 2022. The city of Surat in Gujarat has the second-highest number of bird hits, with 20 in 2020-21, 21 in 2021-22, and 15 in 2022-23, according to official statistics. Sanjay Jain of the ‘Working Airport at Surat group’ alleged that the main reason for bird hits at the Surat airport is the presence of illegal shrimp ponds around the airport.

The birds flock the water body to catch the shrimps leading to bird-hits at the airport. Many submissions have been made in connection with it. However, the issue has yet to be rectified. Vadodara comes in third place in bird-hit with two incidents in 2020-21, as many as 11 in 2021-22, and 25 in 2022-23, while Rajkot airport ranks fourth with 4 cases in the year 2020-21, six in 2021-22, and zero incidents reported in 2022-23.

An aviation activist on the condition of anonymity, stated, “Lakhs of rupees are spent every year to control bird strikes at Gujarat airports. This includes the routine use of firecrackers, laser guns, zone guns, ferrous light traps, and so on.” “However, the bird strike was uncontrollable. Bird strikes imperil passengers’ lives while also causing significant damage to the aircraft.” he added.

