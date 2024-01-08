Home Nation

Heavy rain hits normal life in Puducherry, holiday declared for schools

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Normal life was affected in Puducherry on Monday with incessant rain pounding the region in the last 24 hours and a holiday was declared for schools and colleges.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy announced that all schools and colleges would remain closed in the union territory on Monday.

Meanwhile, fishermen did not put out to the sea owing to the heavy rainfall caused due to a trough of easterlies in the southwest Bay of Bengal.

Low-lying areas remained waterlogged.

Standing crop was affected in several parts of the union territory, sources said.

