Lt Governor faces flak as power-starved  J&K leases electricity to Rajasthan project

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in power-starved Jammu and Kashmir has come under fire from the political parties for leasing electricity from an under-construction 850 MWs Ratle power project in Kishtwar to Rajasthan for 40 years. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed at a time when Valley is facing power crisis in the months of winter.

“At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before, our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish inhabitants of J&K,” tweeted PDP chief and ex-J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

She was referring to the PPA between J&K’s Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited on January 3. As per the agreement, Ratle Hydro Power Corporation Ltd would supply electricity from its 850 MWs power plant in Kishtwar to Rajasthan for 40 years.

The Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Ltd is a joint venture company of state-owned NHPC Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir government’s State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC). The agreement has been signed at a time when Kashmir is facing worst power crisis in the winter. In the Valley, the metered areas are facing upto 4.5 to 6 hours power cuts while non metered areas are facing 8 to 10 hours power cuts daily.

Slamming the power purchase agreement, National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to bring out a white paper to inform people about its underlying purpose and what benefits will J&K reap from it. Alleging that agreement has stirred the hornet’s nest, he said, “Normally PPAs usually last for a maximum of 20 years but in this case they are signing it for 40 years at a pre negotiated price, which is also unknown. For electricity starved people of J&K, is this agreement a solution?”

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said at a time when J&K is facing an acute electricity crisis, the leasing out of electricity from Rattle power project Kishtwar to Rajasthan is quite puzzling. “The administration has been claiming that it was buying power to meet demands in J&K while at the same time leasing out its own supply to another state is beyond comprehension,” he said.

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azadi also criticised the government over supplying electricity to Rajasthan saying signing of contracts and sourcing energy from energy deficient regions is a bizarre move.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

SRINAGAR: The Lt Governor administration in power-starved Jammu and Kashmir has come under fire from the political parties for leasing electricity from an under-construction 850 MWs Ratle power project in Kishtwar to Rajasthan for 40 years. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) has been signed at a time when Valley is facing power crisis in the months of winter. “At a time when J&K is facing a severe power crisis never witnessed before, our hydro electric resources are being outsourced to other states. Yet another decision that will rob people of basic amenities with an intention to collectively punish inhabitants of J&K,” tweeted PDP chief and ex-J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. She was referring to the PPA between J&K’s Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation Limited and Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Limited on January 3. As per the agreement, Ratle Hydro Power Corporation Ltd would supply electricity from its 850 MWs power plant in Kishtwar to Rajasthan for 40 years.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Ratle Hydro Electric Power Corporation Ltd is a joint venture company of state-owned NHPC Ltd and Jammu and Kashmir government’s State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDC). The agreement has been signed at a time when Kashmir is facing worst power crisis in the winter. In the Valley, the metered areas are facing upto 4.5 to 6 hours power cuts while non metered areas are facing 8 to 10 hours power cuts daily. Slamming the power purchase agreement, National Conference spokesman Imran Nabi Dar asked the government to bring out a white paper to inform people about its underlying purpose and what benefits will J&K reap from it. Alleging that agreement has stirred the hornet’s nest, he said, “Normally PPAs usually last for a maximum of 20 years but in this case they are signing it for 40 years at a pre negotiated price, which is also unknown. For electricity starved people of J&K, is this agreement a solution?” J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari said at a time when J&K is facing an acute electricity crisis, the leasing out of electricity from Rattle power project Kishtwar to Rajasthan is quite puzzling. “The administration has been claiming that it was buying power to meet demands in J&K while at the same time leasing out its own supply to another state is beyond comprehension,” he said. The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azadi also criticised the government over supplying electricity to Rajasthan saying signing of contracts and sourcing energy from energy deficient regions is a bizarre move. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp