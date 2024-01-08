Madhya Pradesh Congress recasts key panels; Kamal Nath, Digvijay sons in

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: More than a month after the shocking assembly polls results, the Congress is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The All India Congress Committee has reconstituted the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and State Election Committee (SEC) for Madhya Pradesh, as well as named coordinators for all 29 Lok Sabha seats of the state, months before the 2024 national elections.

The appointments were made by the Congress’ national leadership on the first day of the ongoing three-days brainstorming to discuss the dismal results of last month’s assembly polls as well as start chalking out a strategy for the upcoming LS polls.

The party which had suffered 1-28 seats loss in the 2019 LS polls while being in power in the state, lost the 2023 year-end assembly polls to the ruling BJP by 66-163 seats while in opposition. On Saturday evening, the AICC leadership finalized the two committees – the PAC and the State Election Committee. While PAC which is headed by the national general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh and has the new MP party chief Jitu Patwari as its convener. The PAC will have 32 prime members, while the Election Committee which is headed by Patwari, has 34 members.

The PAC has among its members, both the former CMs – Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath – besides their sons, MLA Jaivardhan Singh and MP Nakul Nath respectively, as also Digvijaya Singh’s ex-MLA nephew Priyavrat Singh. It also has on board former state party chiefs, including Suresh Pachouri, Kantilal Bhuria, besides the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar and five women members.

PAC & state poll panel

On Saturday evening, the AICC leadership finalised the two committees – the PAC and the State Election Committee. The PAC will have 32 prime members, while the Election Committee which is headed by Patwari, has 34 members. PAC has five women members, including ex-MP Meenakshi Natarajan

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BHOPAL: More than a month after the shocking assembly polls results, the Congress is gearing up for the Lok Sabha polls in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh. The All India Congress Committee has reconstituted the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and State Election Committee (SEC) for Madhya Pradesh, as well as named coordinators for all 29 Lok Sabha seats of the state, months before the 2024 national elections. The appointments were made by the Congress’ national leadership on the first day of the ongoing three-days brainstorming to discuss the dismal results of last month’s assembly polls as well as start chalking out a strategy for the upcoming LS polls. The party which had suffered 1-28 seats loss in the 2019 LS polls while being in power in the state, lost the 2023 year-end assembly polls to the ruling BJP by 66-163 seats while in opposition. On Saturday evening, the AICC leadership finalized the two committees – the PAC and the State Election Committee. While PAC which is headed by the national general secretary in-charge for the state Jitendra Singh and has the new MP party chief Jitu Patwari as its convener. The PAC will have 32 prime members, while the Election Committee which is headed by Patwari, has 34 members.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The PAC has among its members, both the former CMs – Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath – besides their sons, MLA Jaivardhan Singh and MP Nakul Nath respectively, as also Digvijaya Singh’s ex-MLA nephew Priyavrat Singh. It also has on board former state party chiefs, including Suresh Pachouri, Kantilal Bhuria, besides the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Umang Singhar and five women members. PAC & state poll panel On Saturday evening, the AICC leadership finalised the two committees – the PAC and the State Election Committee. The PAC will have 32 prime members, while the Election Committee which is headed by Patwari, has 34 members. PAC has five women members, including ex-MP Meenakshi Natarajan Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp