Rahul Gandhi to cover Jharkhand in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra; CM Soren likely to join

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: The ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has newly included Jharkhand in the itinerary. Rahul is said to stay in the state for eight days covering 13 districts and 804 km distance during the yatra which is scheduled to begin on January 14 from Manipur.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also to join Rahul Gandhi during his Yatra in Jharkhand. State general secretary and spokesperson Rakesh Sinha informed that state Congress president Rajesh Thakur had extended an invitation to CM Hemant Soren to participate in Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Jharkhand, for which, he has given his consent. The state Congress president informed that the route chart for the Yatra has already been released.

“The Chief Minister will also be present during the ‘Yatra’ to be undertaken by Rahul Gandhi in Jharkhand,” said Thakur.

Thakur further added that the Yatra, which will take place in Jharkhand in two phases, will cover 804 km in Jhakrhand in eight days.

A logo with a punch-line - “Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Haq Milne Tak,” was also released at the state Congress office to encourage more and more people can join it, he added. According to Congress leaders, Rahul Gandhi's Yatra is expected to enter Jharkhand between February 2 and 5.

The route chart comprising his meeting venues and places of public rallies is being finalised, and it will be made public very soon, they said. In its first phase, the Yatra will enter Jharkhand through West Bengal and go to Odisha passing through Santhal Pargana, North Chotanagpur, South Chotanagpur and Kolhan Divisions, while in the second phase, will again enter the state from Chhattisgarh and pass through Palamu and Garhwa under the Palamu Division.

The Yatra will pass through the Lok Sabha constituencies on which, Congress plans to contest in 2024 polls.

Congress Legislature Party leader Alamgir Alam termed the Yatra to be decisive before the Lok Sabha polls which are due this year and said that it is for social justice. State media in-charge Rakesh Sinha said that the Yatra will start from Manipur and enter Jharkhand via Nagaland, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal and Bihar.

“This yatra will cover 804 km in Jharkhand and will pass through 13 districts. Rahul Gandhi will stay in Jharkhand for eight days,” said Sinha.

The yatra will pass through 15 states and 110 districts and create public awareness on issues like social justice and basic questions of the people like inflation, unemployment, pitiful condition of farmers and labourers, caste census etc, he added.

Many senior Congress leaders are engaged in the campaign to take the Yatra to their districts.

The yatra will start from January 14 via Manipur and end in Mumbai on March 20. During this period the Yatra will cover 14 states and 85 districts.

During this period, Rahul Gandhi will travel more than 6 thousand 200 kilometres by bus and on foot.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

