Rajasthan Congress suspends rape accused ex-MLA after another video goes viral

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Congress has finally taken action against its controversial former MLA Mewaram Jain who has been seen in a few objectionable sex videos that have gone viral. A woman in Barmer had accused him of raping her and molesting her minor daughter.

The case had been quite prominent during the elections last year. On Saturday, an objectionable video went viral after which the Congress finally took cognizance and suspended him from the party. The BJP government says action will be taken after a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Jain was a three-time MLA and municipal chairman. Earlier, a married woman had filed a rape case against him in Rajiv Nagar police station of Jodhpur. Two obscene videos were also mentioned by her.

This issue was raised even during the assembly elections.

The woman had alleged that Jain and his partner Ramswaroop Acharya raped her and molested her 15-year-old minor daughter. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against nine persons including Mevaram Jain and RPS Anand Singh Rajpurohit.

After the rape case came to light, the police got the woman medically examined and also recorded the statement of the victim. Jain had taken refuge in the court on this matter. Later, the High Court gave him relief and stayed the arrest till January 25.

The video in question, allegedly involving Jain, went viral on Friday, with a longer 33-minute video surfacing on Saturday. Although the Congress initially remained silent, a statement was issued, officially terminating Jain’s primary membership and expelling him from the party, deeming immediate suspension necessary.

Refuge in court

After the rape case came to light, the police got the woman medically examined and also recorded the statement of the victim. Jain had taken refuge in the court on this matter. Later, the High Court gave him relief and stayed the arrest till January 25.

