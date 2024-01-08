Home Nation

Rajasthan Congress suspends rape accused ex-MLA after another video goes viral

Published: 08th January 2024 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purposes

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Congress has finally taken action against its controversial former MLA Mewaram Jain who has been seen in a few objectionable sex videos that have gone viral. A woman in Barmer had  accused him of raping her and molesting her minor daughter.

The case had  been quite prominent during the elections last year. On Saturday, an objectionable video went viral after which the Congress finally took cognizance and suspended him from the party. The BJP government says action will be taken after a detailed inquiry into the matter.

Jain was a three-time MLA and municipal chairman. Earlier, a married woman had filed a rape case against him in Rajiv Nagar police station of Jodhpur.  Two obscene videos were also mentioned by her. 
This issue was raised even during the assembly elections.

The woman had alleged that Jain and his partner Ramswaroop Acharya raped her and molested her 15-year-old minor daughter. On the complaint of the woman, a case was registered against nine persons including Mevaram Jain and RPS Anand Singh Rajpurohit.

After the rape case came to light, the police got the woman medically examined and also recorded the statement of the victim.  Jain had taken refuge in the court on this matter.  Later, the High Court gave him relief and stayed the arrest till January 25. 

The video in question, allegedly involving Jain, went viral on Friday, with a longer 33-minute video surfacing on Saturday. Although the Congress initially remained silent, a statement was issued, officially terminating Jain’s primary membership and expelling him from the party, deeming immediate suspension necessary.

Refuge in court 
After the rape case came to light, the police got the woman medically examined and also recorded the statement of the victim. Jain had taken refuge in the court on this matter.  Later, the High Court gave him relief and stayed the arrest till January 25.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Mewaram Jain rape Ramswaroop Acharya MLA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp