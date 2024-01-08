Home Nation

Two forest officials among four dead as patrol vehicle crashes into tree in Uttarakhand

Published: 08th January 2024 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 08:31 PM   |  A+A-

accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo |AP)

By PTI

RISHIKESH: Four people, including two forest officials, died and one person went missing on Monday when their vehicle crashed into a tree near the Chilla canal here, police said.

Lakshman Jhoola police station SHO Ravi Kumar Saini said the deceased included forest rangers Shailesh Ghildiyal and Pramod Dhyani, while the wildlife warden of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Aloki Devi fell into the canal and was missing.

He added that driver Saif Ali Khan of the Chilla forest colony and another person, Kulraj Singh, were the other two who died in the incident.

The SDRF, fire services, Jal Police, and local people are scouring the canal on rafts in search of Aloki Devi, Saini said.

Four people were injured in the accident and were taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh, he added. Chief Wildlife Warden Samir Sinha has rushed to the medical facility.

