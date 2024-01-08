Home Nation

ULFA claims Indian forces carried out drone attacks on outfit's Myanmar camp

The United Liberation Front of Assam’s Baruah-led faction operates out of the soil of Myanmar where it has its camps and has stepped up its activities in recent times.

Published: 08th January 2024 05:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2024 06:12 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for illustrative purposes. (Express illustrations)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The anti-talks faction of the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) on Monday claimed that Indian security forces carried out three drone attacks on one of its mobile camps in Myanmar on Sunday.

The outfit, which is led by Paresh Baruah, said one of the drone strikes left two of its members injured.

“The Indian occupational forces carried out three bomb attacks on a Myanmar-based mobile camp of the ULFA. The attacks were carried out on January 7 at 4:10 pm, 4:12 pm and 4:20 pm. The third bomb did not explode but the first two did in which two of our members sustained minor injuries,” the rebel group stated in a statement.

“If colonial India believes it can dissuade the leaders, officers and members of the ULFA from their cherished goal and ideology by such military operations carried out through occupational forces, then it is living in a fool’s paradise,” the statement further said.

Defence sources in Assam said they had no information on the attacks.

ALSO READ | Import of peace deal with peaceful faction of ULFA

The ULFA’s Baruah-led faction operates out of the soil of Myanmar where it has its camps. After lying low for two and half years since Himanta Biswa Sarma took over as the Assam chief minister, the outfit stepped up its activities in recent times. It triggered three low-intensity blasts in upper Assam. Nobody was killed or injured but the explosions managed to shake up the establishment. 

The other faction, led by Arabinda Rajkhowa-Anup Chetia, signed a peace agreement with the central government on December 29 last year, more than 34 years after the ULFA was founded in 1979.

Despite efforts, the government has not been able to bring the Baruah-led faction to the talks table. The outfit said it umpteen times that it is not opposed to peace talks but the sovereignty of Assam should be on the agenda. The ULFA was born to secure a sovereign Assam.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Liberation Front of Assam ULFA Myanmar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp