After poll defeat, Nath says he’ll stay put in MP

Anuraag Singh

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three weeks after he was replaced as state Congress president by ex-minister Jitu Patwari, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath made it clear on Monday that “he’ll stay put in MP and not return to Delhi.”

Talking to journalists after taking oath as the second time MLA, the septuagenarian politician (also the ex-union minister and nine times former Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in MP), said, “I’ve taken oath as MLA today and got another opportunity to serve the people of the state, which is a matter of joy for me. I’ll stay in MP, why should I go to Delhi.”

On a question about the Congress top brass not being happy with him and having forced his resignation as state party chief last month, Nath’s single line reply was, “You should ask them (party’s top leadership).”

When questioned about the opposition INDIA bloc related discussions in Delhi, particularly related to Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Nath said “I’m not part of those discussions.” Nath’s statement about staying put in MP has fuelled speculations of him contesting next Lok Sabha polls polls from the state.

