Home Nation

After poll defeat, Nath says he’ll stay put in MP

Talking to journalists after taking oath as the second time MLA, the septuagenarian politician (also the ex-union minister and nine times former Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in MP), said,

Published: 09th January 2024 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

Kamal Nath (Photo | PTI)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three weeks after he was replaced as state Congress president by ex-minister Jitu Patwari, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath made it clear on Monday that “he’ll stay put in MP and not return to Delhi.”

Talking to journalists after taking oath as the second time MLA, the septuagenarian politician (also the ex-union minister and nine times former Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in MP), said, “I’ve taken oath as MLA today and got another opportunity to serve the people of the state, which is a matter of joy for me. I’ll stay in MP, why should I go to Delhi.”

On a question about the Congress top brass not being happy with him and having forced his resignation as state party chief last month, Nath’s single line reply was, “You should ask them (party’s top leadership).”

When questioned about the opposition INDIA bloc related discussions in Delhi, particularly related to Rahul Gandhi’s upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Nath said “I’m not part of those discussions.” Nath’s statement about staying put in MP has fuelled speculations of him contesting next Lok Sabha polls polls from the state. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kamal Nath Congress Jitu Patwari Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp