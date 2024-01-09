Bhopal Diary: I’m no less than a CM: nine-time MLA Bhargava

Anuraag Singh By

I’m no less than a CM: nine-time MLA Bhargava

Counted among one of the tallest BJP leaders in the state, the plain-speaking ninth-time MLA and minister in all six governments of the saffron party in MP since 2003, 71-year-old Gopal Bhargava knows the best way how to ask his constituency’s people to stay composed over him neither becoming CM nor a minister in the present government. “Ninth time MLA is no less than a CM, the name Gopal Bhargava is enough, neither the state’s chief secretary nor the district collector can override what Bhargava says to them over phone,” Bhargava said, while addressing the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra event.

Congress MLA leaves with 22 Ram bhakts to Ayodhya

While the Congress party is yet to decide whether its national president Mallikarjun Kharge or parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who will attend the January 22 Ram Temple opening, one of the party MLAs in Madhya Pradesh has already left for Lord Ram’s birthplace with 22 other Ram Bhakts. The third time MLA from Kukshi seat of Dhar district and former minister Surendra Singh Honey Baghel has left on bikes with 22 other Ram Bhakts and an urn full of river Narmada water for Ayodhya. The Congress MLA and fellow motorbike riders will travel 1,100 km.

Minister’s ‘ex-CM’ remark kicks up political row

First time MLA from Chandla-SC seat Dilip Ahirwar, who was sworn in as minister of state in Dr Mohan Yadav government in MP, last month, kicked up a political row with his remark that the ex-CM only adopted constituencies, but did nothing else. While the state Congress’s media advisor Piyush Babele tweeted the video of the minister’s remark, claiming that Ahirwar was referring to ex-CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan about having adopted Chhtaarpur’s district’s Bada Malhara seat and having done nothing, state BJP media convener Ashish Agrawal shared the longer version to claim he actually referred to Congress’ ex-CM Kamal Nath.

