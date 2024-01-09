Home Nation

Blast in illegal gas refilling shop in UP's Varanasi leaves two children dead

After receiving information, the firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control, but no one was able to go inside due to the heavy smoke, police said.

Published: 09th January 2024 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 10:42 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion, Fire

Image used for representation purpose only.

By PTI

VARANASI: Two children died due to suffocation and burning following an explosion in an illegal gas refilling shop here on Tuesday, police said.

The fire broke out in the shop in Koyla Bazar in the Adampur police station area following a suspicious explosion in a gas cylinder, they said.

Gas refilling work, according to police, was being done illegally in this shop.

After receiving information, the firefighters reached the spot and brought the fire under control, but no one was able to go inside due to the heavy smoke, police said.

The bodies of two children were later found inside the shop when the smoke subsided, police said, adding they died due to suffocation and burning.

One of the deceased was identified as 14-year-old Faizan (14), a resident of Hasanpur, while the identity of the second child has not been established yet, police said.

Both the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suffocation explosion illegal gas refilling shop

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp