NEET-PG 2024 is now on July 7; cut-off date is August 15

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) examination has been rescheduled to July 7 this year, said the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday.

Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 3. The cut-off date for eligibility for the exam is August 15.

“In supersession of NBEMS notice dated 09.11.2023 and pursuant to the receipt of NMC letter dated January 3, 2024, the conduct of NEET-PG 2024 examination, which was earlier notified to be tentatively held on March 3, 2024, stands rescheduled,” the NBEMS said in a notice.

“The NEET-PG 2024 shall now be conducted on July 7, 2024,” it said.

The NEET-PG is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination for admission to various MD/MS and PG diploma courses under the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

According to the recently notified “Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations, 2023,” the existing NEET-PG examination will continue till the proposed National Exit Test (NExT) becomes operational for the purpose of PG admission. As per the notification, NExT will be delayed by a year and will be tentatively launched in 2025. The national-level medical exam was earlier scheduled to begin in 2023.

Further, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has stipulated in the notification that all counselling rounds for each seat will be conducted online by state or central counselling authorities.

The NMC has also introduced post-doctoral fellowship courses in medical colleges under its regulation, aiming to foster research and enhance clinical skills.

Medical aspirants can now check the detailed schedule at the official website - nbe.edu.in, natboard.edu.in.

