PM Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar, Gujarat on Tuesday, The PM Also conducted a bilateral meeting with Timor-Leste President Jose Ramos-Horta at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Randhir Jaiswal, an official spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, this is India's first Head of State visit to Timor-Leste. Notably, India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor-Leste. PM Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Gandhinagar today.

Randhir Jaiswal posted on Social Media that President Jose Ramos Horta of Timor-Leste was received by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrapbjp when he arrived in Ahmedabad for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Summit. This is the two countries' first Head of State visit, which marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations."

After Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on Social Media "Had an excellent meeting with José Ramos-Horta, President of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji’s influence on President Horta’s life and work. We discussed ways to further bilateral and cultural ties between our nations."

Had an excellent meeting with President @JoseRamosHorta1 of Timor-Leste. The fact that our meeting is taking place in Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar, makes this meeting even more special considering Gandhi Ji’s influence on President Horta’s life and work. We discussed ways to… pic.twitter.com/RYmCKKKyhm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

External Affairs S Jaishankar, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra were also present during the meeting.

India and Timor-Leste established diplomatic ties in January 2003, and at the ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta on September 7, 2023, the Prime Minister announced plans to establish an Indian Embassy in Dili, the capital of Timor-Leste. The move reflects India's commitment to ASEAN and its relationship with Timor Leste.

Late in the evening PM held a bilateral meeting with the President of Mozambique Filipe Jacinto Nyusi.

After the Meeting PMO posted on social media that “President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi had a wonderful meeting in Gandhinagar today. They deliberated on strengthening bilateral ties, discussing areas like defence, counter-terrorism, energy, health, trade, investment, agriculture, water security, mining, and maritime cooperation.”

Glad to have met President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique in Gujarat. The meeting was made special by the fact that he has an old association with the state, having studied a course at @IIMAhmedabad.



Our talks focused on defence, trade, energy, cultural linkages and more. pic.twitter.com/Ykg3tNRylO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2024

“They also discussed ways to enhance air connectivity for business and people-to-people relations.” PMO further stated

After the Meeting, Nyusi told the media "...We discussed a lot of things together, not only agriculture but power. We have a lot of Indian companies in Mozambique...We'll need it to do something more like fishing & tourism..."

The PM also holds bilateral meetings with world leaders and CEOs of top global corporations. He is on a three-day visit to Gujarat where he ingrate vibrant Gujarat Summit and participate in various programs.

