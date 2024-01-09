PMO pulls up, NMC members post assets on website

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) push, the National Medical Commission (NMC) members have posted their assets on their official website. Seven members, including officiating chairman Dr B N Gangadhar and presidents of all the boards have declared their assets. This paper has done a series of stories on how the NMC members, despite being at the helm for three years, had not posted their assets on the official website, thus violating the NMC Act 2019.

The PMO had directed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to take ‘appropriate action’ on a RTI complaint against non-disclosure of assets by NMC members, including its officiating chairman. NMC has been writing to the ministry to change the disclosure format as some members have reservations with the present format where they have to give details of lands, jewellery, investments, insurance policies, among others.

Speaking with this newspaper, RTI activist Dr K V Babu, who has been pursuing the matter for several months said, “I welcome the decision to post the assets and liabilities on the website, and it’s the right step towards transparency. I thank the PMO for the intervention and for forcing the NMC members to disclose the assets. I consider it as a huge victory.”

Babu said, “The declaration of assets on the website is the first step. I hope other members follow suit.” The NMC, which regulates medical education and medical professionals, has 33 members. At the moment, four posts are vacant.

As per the NMC Act 2019, the chairman and members must submit and upload their assets and liabilities on the official website. They can be removed from their positions for not complying with the law of the land, and even their medical license can be cancelled.

NMC members had submitted prescribed declarations of their assets only after Babu’s RTIs. But the members had been persistently stonewalling the issue of declaring it on the official website. Babu had first flagged the issue with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and wrote to him on August 15 last year. He has been following up on the issue since April 6, 2023, when he filed his first RTI.

