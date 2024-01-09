Ram Lalla idol will take a tour of temple premises instead of 'Nagar yatra' due to security concerns

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Addressing the security concerns and on the basis of the inputs provided by the security agencies, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made some modifications in the rituals to be performed ahead of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

As per the new modified schedule of the week-long rituals, Ram Lalla idol’s 'nagar yatra', which was planned as a procession to be taken out across Ayodhya town on January 17, has been restricted to Ram Janmabhoomi premise only.

Although the temple trust has yet to confirm the cancellation, a highly placed source confirmed the development.

The decision was reportedly taken after inputs from security agencies that due to unprecedented interest among devotees to have the first glimpse of the idol when it was due to be taken on a 'nagar yatra', a large turnout was expected which the administration may find would have found tough to handle. After this, the trust officials had a meeting with Acharyas from Kashi and it was decided that the yatra of the idol would be taken out inside the temple's 70-acre premises on the same day -- January 17.

Meanwhile, the week-long rituals for the consecration of Lord Ram in his permanent abode will commence on January 16 from ‘Karma Kutir’, where the idol of Ram Lalla took shape. This will be followed by the Prayashchit Pujan (atonement) of the sculptor whose idol has been selected for consecration.

When the idol embarks on the trip to temple premises, the sanctum sanctorum would be purified. According to sources, from January 18 onwards, the deity will have temporary abodes including water, grains, perfumes, fruits, flowers, gems, ghee, sweets, honey, and medicines and finally, he will be rested on his bed on January 21.

On January 22, after all the rituals and pujas related to the consecration led by the team of 121 priests headed by main priest Acharya Lakshmikant Dikshit, Brahma Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Sunil Dikshit, Anupam Dikshit and others.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

LUCKNOW: Addressing the security concerns and on the basis of the inputs provided by the security agencies, Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has made some modifications in the rituals to be performed ahead of the consecration ceremony of the idol of Ram Lalla in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on January 22. As per the new modified schedule of the week-long rituals, Ram Lalla idol’s 'nagar yatra', which was planned as a procession to be taken out across Ayodhya town on January 17, has been restricted to Ram Janmabhoomi premise only. Although the temple trust has yet to confirm the cancellation, a highly placed source confirmed the development.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The decision was reportedly taken after inputs from security agencies that due to unprecedented interest among devotees to have the first glimpse of the idol when it was due to be taken on a 'nagar yatra', a large turnout was expected which the administration may find would have found tough to handle. After this, the trust officials had a meeting with Acharyas from Kashi and it was decided that the yatra of the idol would be taken out inside the temple's 70-acre premises on the same day -- January 17. Meanwhile, the week-long rituals for the consecration of Lord Ram in his permanent abode will commence on January 16 from ‘Karma Kutir’, where the idol of Ram Lalla took shape. This will be followed by the Prayashchit Pujan (atonement) of the sculptor whose idol has been selected for consecration. When the idol embarks on the trip to temple premises, the sanctum sanctorum would be purified. According to sources, from January 18 onwards, the deity will have temporary abodes including water, grains, perfumes, fruits, flowers, gems, ghee, sweets, honey, and medicines and finally, he will be rested on his bed on January 21. On January 22, after all the rituals and pujas related to the consecration led by the team of 121 priests headed by main priest Acharya Lakshmikant Dikshit, Brahma Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid, Sunil Dikshit, Anupam Dikshit and others. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp