Home Nation

Seat-sharing talks with AAP positive, says Congress

Sources said Monday’s meet was focused more on the nitty-gritties of the alliance in various states and the seat-sharing formula is likely to be decided in subsequent meetings. 

Published: 09th January 2024 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sharad Pawar join other leaders from the opposition INDIA alliance during a protest rally against the suspension of more than 140 lawmakers from the parliament, in New Delhi. | Parveen Negi

opposition INDIA alliance (File Photo)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The first formal seat-sharing talks among INDIA bloc parties kicked off on a positive note on Monday with the Congress and AAP deciding to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections together in Delhi and Punjab. 

Both parties termed the first round of talks ‘positive and fruitful’, and said they will meet again to finalise the pact. Sources said Monday’s meet was focused more on the nitty-gritties of the alliance in various states and the seat-sharing formula is likely to be decided in subsequent meetings. 

The meeting was attended by Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely, and the party’s National Alliance Committee (NAC) members Mukul Wasnik and Ashok Gehlot. The AAP delegation included Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi Marlena and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Wasnik said deliberations were held on seat-sharing as well as other aspects of the upcoming elections, and they will come up with the final formula soon. “We had a very good meeting. Senior AAP leaders were sent for discussions with us on behalf of Arvind Kejriwal. The NAC formed by the Congress president held discussions with AAP leaders and a final decision will be taken later,” said Wasnik. AAP leader Bhardwaj said: “We are absolutely positive that seats of INDIA bloc will be finalised soon”. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
INDIA bloc AAP Lok Sabha elections Delhi Punjab Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp