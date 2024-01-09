Home Nation

Senior bureaucrat Samir Kumar Sinha appointed Director General (Acquisition) in Defence Ministry 

Senior bureaucrat Tripti Gurha will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Published: 09th January 2024 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

Samir_K_Sinha

Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry. (Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer Samir Kumar Sinha has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition) in the Defence Ministry, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre.

Sinha, a 1994-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, is currently working in his Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved his appointment as Additional Secretary and Director General (Acquisition), Department of Defence, a Union Personnel Ministry order said.

Bharat Harbanslal Khera, a 1995-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Chandra Bhushan Kumar will be the Additional Secretary as well as Mission Director for the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation's Jal Jeevan Mission.

Puja Singh Mandol, currently Joint Director General in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, has been appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, the order said.

Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, at present a Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry, will now be Additional Secretary.

Asit Gopal, Commissioner of Eklavya Model Residential School of the National Educational Society for Tribal Students under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, has been named as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor in the Ministry of Textiles.

Senior bureaucrat Tripti Gurha will be Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Defence Ministry bureaucratic reshuffle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp