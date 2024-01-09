Two forest rangers among 4 dead as trial EV meets with accident in Uttarakhand

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A tragic incident took place during a test run of an interceptor vehicle in the Chilla Range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Park, leading to the tragic loss of four lives, including two park administration officials. Additionally, a female wildlife warden from the park is reported missing after an unfortunate fall into the Chilla canal. The incident also resulted in injuries to five others, who are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS. Uttrakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal told The New Indian Express over phone from Bhubaneswar, "The investigation into the accident has been given to the Chief Conservator of Forests. It was a very unfortunate incident. After investigation, strict action will be taken against those found guilty in various aspects". Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha immediately reached the spot and took stock of the situation. According to the information received from the forest authorities, a group including wildlife warden Ms. Aloki, forest range officer Shailesh Ghildiyal, deputy forest range officer Pramod Dhyani, doctor Rakesh Nautiyal, as well as Kulraj Singh, Himanshu Gosai, Saif Ali Khan, Ankush, Amit Semwal, and Ashwin Biju were conducting a trial in a vehicle on Monday. The vehicle was en route from Chila to Rishikesh when it suddenly lost control, colliding with a tree just ahead of the power house, and then hitting the parapet of the Chilla power canal. The Forest Department was conducting a trial of an electric vehicle in the tiger reserve when an accident occurred on the Chilla Canal Road after the vehicle had exited the forest. According to sources, the demonstration vehicle had been showcased to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal a few days prior, and he had directed its trial within the forest. The current fleet of Gypsies operating in Uttarakhand's Tiger Reserve is becoming obsolete, prompting auto vehicle companies to present demonstrations of their vehicles in the area. Police and forest department personnel reached the spot and took the injured out of the ditch and sent them to AIIMS for treatment. The doctors there declared Hailesh Ghildiyal (Range Officer), Pramod Dhyani (Deputy Ranger), Saif Ali Khan son of Khalil-ul-Rehman, Kulraj Singh dead, while Wildlife Warden Ms Aloki is still missing. Notably, one of the deceased individuals is the sibling of a high-ranking officer serving in the Prime Minister's Office. The funeral rites for the four deceased employees, including the ranger involved in the electric vehicle (EV) accident, were conducted at the Kharkhadi crematorium in Haridwar on Tuesday.