Viksit Bharat has reached tribal heartland: PM

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted virtually via video conferencing with the beneficiaries of ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ in south Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district to take stock of the ground-level reality of the government schemes in the camps organised under the initiative.

The PM expressed his delight on the execution of various central government schemes in Chhattisgarh as the Yatra is gaining impetus across the nation to generate awareness through outreach activities to ensure every beneficiary is covered under the welfare programmes.

PM Modi while interacting with one of the beneficiaries Kumari Bhumika Bjaurya from Bhanmeda village gained insight into the positive output and and favourable change yielded from the Minor Forest Produce (MFP) collection carried out by the women (most tribals) through the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras and and the various useful products prepared by them.

“There are 29 groups engaged in the minor forest produce collection, preparation and sale of Mahua laddoos and amla pickles yield benefits to everyone involved,” she said. Responding to a query by the PM Modi, she said that the groups sell nutritious Mahua laddoos at Rs 700 per kg besides other items too are prepared from the MFP.

The PM appreciated the achievements of the groups and said that he understands that life in Bastar is different now. There is awareness growing among the masses who are connected with the advantages provided by the government schemes.

“The benefits of these initiatives are reaching the grassroots seamlessly, and the residents of tribal-dominated areas are reaping the rewards of government schemes. The Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra saw the participation of 11 crore people so far”, the PM said.

He went on to say that the yatra remains dreams, hopes, aspirations and resolution as the government intends to reach to the last person in the society. The beneficiaries shared that they are availing the benefits of various welfare schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Swachh Bharat Mission, MNREGA, and Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. The Yatra is largely focusing on the future of the poor, women, farmers and youths.

Former soldier gives agriculture machinery on hire

Gurbinder Singh Bajwa (51), an ex-serviceman-turned-farmer, interacted with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as one of the five beneficiaries across the country. Bajwa, who has been farming for the last 23 years, told Modi that they started a custom hiring centre eight years ago with government subsidy and are now providing agricultural machinery on hire to around 400 small farmers within a radius of 30 to 35 kilometers. He also listed seven advantages to the farmers due to the hiring of this machinery, including reduction in stubble burning.

