Home Nation

Woman raped inside bus in Rajasthan, conductor arrested

Gurjar raped the woman after the bus reached Bayana in Bharatpur, said Omprakash Kilania, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bayana Circle.

Published: 09th January 2024 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2024 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Womens' rights, Feminism, Sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Aasawari Kulkarni, Feminism in India)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A bus conductor has been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old married woman in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Singh Gurjar (32), they said.

The woman boarded the bus, which was headed to Bharatpur, from the Transport Nagar intersection here on Monday evening.

Gurjar raped her after the bus reached Bayana in Bharatpur, said Omprakash Kilania, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bayana Circle.

The woman's medical examination has been conducted and her statement has been recorded. The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday, he said.

Further investigations are underway. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape Rajasthan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp