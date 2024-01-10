In a first, Indian Railways prepares construction manual for its works

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first for Indian Railways, now the construction works across the railway will be carried out following the railway's own construction manual. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday here unveiled the ‘The Indian Railways Construction Manual, 2023’, which will provide support to the railway in all works related to the construction and infrastructure.

Speaking at the event after launching the manual, Vaishnaw said, “The construction manual will help in many activities including Land acquisition, forest clearance, bridge design, contract management, tunnel construction, road flyover/ under bridges".

He also said that the manual released would help the railway to become the world’s fastest-growing rail network. Appreciating the work of Roop Narayan Sunkar, former Member (Infrastructure), the Railway Board and his entire team in preparing this manual, the minister said that the Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering and the team of construction officers of different zonal railways have prepared this manual.

"This manual is an important milestone in the efforts of Indian Railways to equip the construction officials with the required knowledge for execution of construction projects at a faster pace", he said. As per the National Rail Plan, Indian Railways has to develop capacity by the year 2030 that will cater to the growing demand up to the year 2050.

"To achieve this, Indian Railways has to increase its pace of building its infrastructure, commissioning of supercritical and critical projects, construction of new lines, completion of gauge conversion, multi-tracking, automatic signalling and traffic facility works ", he said.

He said that a need was therefore felt to have a manual covering various aspects of construction and guide the officials. "The manual has been prepared in the simple language which can be understood easily by field officials", the minister said.

