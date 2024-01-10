India is moving forward in the role of a ‘Vishwa Mitra’ in a fast-changing world: Narendra Modi

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: "India is moving forward in the role of a 'Vishwa Mitra' in a fast-changing world," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while inaugurating the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Today India has given the world confidence in achieving common collective goals. India’s commitment, efforts and hard work for global welfare is making the world safer and prosperous.”

“The World looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers," said Modi.

According to the Prime Minister "the priorities and aspirations of India's 1.4 billion citizens and their belief in human-centric development coupled with the government's commitment to inclusivity and equality is a major aspect of world prosperity and development"

The Prime Minister stated that India is now the world's fifth largest economy, having been ranked 11th ten years ago.

PM Modi also stated that in the coming years, India will become one of the world's top three economies, as anticipated by many rating agencies.

"Experts can analyse this, but I guarantee that India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world", the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister elaborated on the government’s focus on structural reforms as the basis of the Indian economy’s resilience and momentum as these reforms have enhanced the economy’s capacity, capability, and competitiveness.

PM said that “Recapitalization and IBC have led to a robust banking system, abolition of about 40 thousand compliances have led to ease of business, GST has removed the labyrinth of taxation, better environment for diversification of global supply chain, the recent signing of 3 FTAs, including one with UAE; opening of many sectors for automatic FDI, record investment in infrastructure and 5 times increase in capex.”

The Prime Minister restated his vow to make India 'viksit' by 2047, making the next 25 years 'Amrit Kaal' for the country.

"It is time for new dreams, new resolutions and continuous accomplishments," said Modi.

In light of this year's theme of 'Gateway to the future' for Vibrant Gujarat, the Prime Minister stated that "the future of the 21st century will be illuminated by collaborative efforts. During India's G20 presidency, a road plan for the future was presented, which is being carried forward by the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.'

He also emphasized strengthening collaborations with I2U2 and other multilateral organizations based on the 'One World, One Family, One Future' concepts, which are now considered a prerequisite for global welfare.

PM Modi reiterated that the transformations taking place in India is improving the Ease of Living and empowering people. He mentioned that in the last five years, more than 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty while the average income of the middle class has been constantly on the rise. He also touched upon the record rise in the participation of the female workforce, which he said is a great sign for India’s future.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

AHMEDABAD: "India is moving forward in the role of a 'Vishwa Mitra' in a fast-changing world," stated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while inaugurating the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said, "Today India has given the world confidence in achieving common collective goals. India’s commitment, efforts and hard work for global welfare is making the world safer and prosperous.” “The World looks at India as an important pillar of stability. A friend who can be trusted, a partner who believes in people-centric development, a voice that believes in global good, an engine of growth in the global economy, a technology hub for finding solutions, a powerhouse of talented youth and a democracy that delivers," said Modi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to the Prime Minister "the priorities and aspirations of India's 1.4 billion citizens and their belief in human-centric development coupled with the government's commitment to inclusivity and equality is a major aspect of world prosperity and development" The Prime Minister stated that India is now the world's fifth largest economy, having been ranked 11th ten years ago. PM Modi also stated that in the coming years, India will become one of the world's top three economies, as anticipated by many rating agencies. "Experts can analyse this, but I guarantee that India will become the 3rd largest economy in the world", the prime minister said. The Prime Minister elaborated on the government’s focus on structural reforms as the basis of the Indian economy’s resilience and momentum as these reforms have enhanced the economy’s capacity, capability, and competitiveness. PM said that “Recapitalization and IBC have led to a robust banking system, abolition of about 40 thousand compliances have led to ease of business, GST has removed the labyrinth of taxation, better environment for diversification of global supply chain, the recent signing of 3 FTAs, including one with UAE; opening of many sectors for automatic FDI, record investment in infrastructure and 5 times increase in capex.” The Prime Minister restated his vow to make India 'viksit' by 2047, making the next 25 years 'Amrit Kaal' for the country. "It is time for new dreams, new resolutions and continuous accomplishments," said Modi. In light of this year's theme of 'Gateway to the future' for Vibrant Gujarat, the Prime Minister stated that "the future of the 21st century will be illuminated by collaborative efforts. During India's G20 presidency, a road plan for the future was presented, which is being carried forward by the vision of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit.' He also emphasized strengthening collaborations with I2U2 and other multilateral organizations based on the 'One World, One Family, One Future' concepts, which are now considered a prerequisite for global welfare. PM Modi reiterated that the transformations taking place in India is improving the Ease of Living and empowering people. He mentioned that in the last five years, more than 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty while the average income of the middle class has been constantly on the rise. He also touched upon the record rise in the participation of the female workforce, which he said is a great sign for India’s future. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp