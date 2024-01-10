India, Saudi ties: Smriti in Madinah without headscarf

Yeshi Seli By

NEW DELHI: In a rare moment reflecting the growing trust between India and Saudi Arabia, the first non-Muslim Indian delegation — which included Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Z Irani, and Minister of State for External Affairs,V Muraleedharan — visited Madinah.

“Undertook a historic journey to Madinah, one of the holiest cities of Islam. Included a visit to the periphery of the revered Prophet’s mosque, Al Masjid Al Nabwi; the mountain of Uhud, and periphery of the Quba Mosque, the first mosque of Islam. The significance of the visit to these sites, courtesy Saudi officials, underscores the depth of our cultural and spiritual engagement,” said Irani.

The delegation’s visit to Madinah in a high-speed Haramain train was facilitated by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah. It may be recalled that Saudi Arabia’s Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawifiq Al Rabiah, visited India last month.

“This high delegation visit to Madinah indicates high level of mutual trust and confidence between India and Saudi Arabia, and is a major diplomatic development,” said Dr Suhel Ajaz Khan, India’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

The visit is part of an ongoing diplomatic mission, during which the crucial bilateral Haj agreement was signed for 2024 between India and Saudi Arabia.

