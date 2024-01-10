Home Nation

Modi, UAE Prez hold roadshow ahead of Vibrant Gujarat meet

Before the roadshow, Modi welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upon his arrival in Ahmedabad | PTI

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a 3-km-long roadshow with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The Emirates president is the chief guest of the 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, to be inaugurated by Modi on Wednesday. 

Before the roadshow, Modi welcomed the UAE president at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. After receiving the UAE president, Modi posted on X: “Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed . It’s an honour to have you visit us.”

The roadshow began from the airport and lasted 15 minutes, till the two leaders reached Indira Bridge in Ahmedabad City in a car, covering a distance of 3 km. A large number of people had gathered on both sides of the road to greet them, and the two leaders waved at them from the car. All through the route, banners were erected to welcome the UAE president.

After the roadshow, a bilateral meeting was held between Modi and the UAE president, during which four MoUs were signed on renewable energy, healthcare, food processing, and ports. Earlier in the day, Modi held bilateral meetings with the President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. He also met the CEOs of top global corporations.

