Home Nation

Need consensus among allies on Bihar seats: Raja

Raja said his party would ensure that the opposition INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha election and protect democracy and Constitution.

Published: 10th January 2024 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader D Raja

CPI leader D Raja.

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday made it clear that his party would field its candidates in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after all constituents of the grand-alliance in the state were given respectful share of seats through a consensus.

Raja said his party would ensure that the opposition INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha election and protect democracy and Constitution. On JD (U)’s allegations that the Opposition bloc was not moving ahead on various issues, including seat-sharing as it should have, he said that the work in INDIA was progressing well and that there would not be any hurdle in it.

To a query on Nitish Kumar being appointed as INDIA’s convener, the CPI leader said that the Bihar CM was one of the top leaders in the bloc. However,  any decision on his appointment would be taken after all constituents of INDIA reached a consensus on it, he said. 

When asked whether he would join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the CPI leader said, “If invited, I will join the yarta.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
D Raja CPI INDIA bloc Lok Sabha election

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp