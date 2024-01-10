Need consensus among allies on Bihar seats: Raja

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: CPI general secretary D Raja on Tuesday made it clear that his party would field its candidates in Bihar in the 2024 Lok Sabha election after all constituents of the grand-alliance in the state were given respectful share of seats through a consensus.

Raja said his party would ensure that the opposition INDIA bloc emerged victorious in the Lok Sabha election and protect democracy and Constitution. On JD (U)’s allegations that the Opposition bloc was not moving ahead on various issues, including seat-sharing as it should have, he said that the work in INDIA was progressing well and that there would not be any hurdle in it.

To a query on Nitish Kumar being appointed as INDIA’s convener, the CPI leader said that the Bihar CM was one of the top leaders in the bloc. However, any decision on his appointment would be taken after all constituents of INDIA reached a consensus on it, he said.

When asked whether he would join Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, the CPI leader said, “If invited, I will join the yarta.”

