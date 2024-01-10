Patna Diary | I am Krishna bhakt, I’ll go to Vrindavan: Tej

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav is known for his religious leanings. He keeps going to Vrindavan and sometimes even playing the flute. When he was asked recently whether he would go to Ayodhya on January 22 to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, he replied, “I am Krishna Bhakt. I go to Vrindavan.” His party leaders and even his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav have courted controversies earlier for visiting temples. “Humanity is the biggest religion and all of us should follow it. I appeal to all to avoid making comments on religion,” he remarked.

Govt creates new sports department

Bihar government has created a new sports department with an objective to give special focus on development of sports and also on welfare of sportspersons. A notification to that effect has already been issued by the cabinet secretariat department. The Sports Department has been created by delinking it from the arts, culture and youth department. Besides working for development of sports, it will initiate steps for creating a new infrastructure and maintaining old ones. The department will also work towards opening a university and register institutions engaged in the same.

MP CM Mohan Yadav likely to visit Bihar

BJP has taken a new initiative to woo electorate belonging to Yadav community in Bihar. The party has decided to organise a meeting of party workers with newly elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, who is likely to visit the state on January 18. Though MP chief minister will participate in a felicitaion function organised by Sri Krishna Chetna Manch, he will also interact with BJP leaders and workers at the party office. Yadav constitutes 14.27 per cent of the state’s population. Traditionally, Yadavs are core voters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD. BJP is trying to dent into the votes of Yadav by felicitating Mohan Yadav, who comes from EBC.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s elder son and Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav is known for his religious leanings. He keeps going to Vrindavan and sometimes even playing the flute. When he was asked recently whether he would go to Ayodhya on January 22 to participate in the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, he replied, “I am Krishna Bhakt. I go to Vrindavan.” His party leaders and even his younger brother Tejashwi Yadav have courted controversies earlier for visiting temples. “Humanity is the biggest religion and all of us should follow it. I appeal to all to avoid making comments on religion,” he remarked. Govt creates new sports department Bihar government has created a new sports department with an objective to give special focus on development of sports and also on welfare of sportspersons. A notification to that effect has already been issued by the cabinet secretariat department. The Sports Department has been created by delinking it from the arts, culture and youth department. Besides working for development of sports, it will initiate steps for creating a new infrastructure and maintaining old ones. The department will also work towards opening a university and register institutions engaged in the same. MP CM Mohan Yadav likely to visit Bihar BJP has taken a new initiative to woo electorate belonging to Yadav community in Bihar. The party has decided to organise a meeting of party workers with newly elected chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav, who is likely to visit the state on January 18. Though MP chief minister will participate in a felicitaion function organised by Sri Krishna Chetna Manch, he will also interact with BJP leaders and workers at the party office. Yadav constitutes 14.27 per cent of the state’s population. Traditionally, Yadavs are core voters of Lalu Prasad’s RJD. BJP is trying to dent into the votes of Yadav by felicitating Mohan Yadav, who comes from EBC. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Ramashankar Our correspondent in Bihar ramashankar@newindianexpress.com Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp