Shobha Gupta: Champion of Justice for Bilkis Bano  

With a legal career spanning over 16 years as the standing counsel for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Gupta’s activism extended far beyond the courtroom.

By Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meet Shobha Gupta, a fearless champion of justice at the age of 54. Her unwavering commitment to the cause of justice has been a guiding light throughout her illustrious career.

In a country where the wheels of justice often turn slowly, Gupta stood firm, unwavering in her belief in the Indian legal system’s dedication to justice. Since 2003, she has been a beacon of hope for those seeking justice, providing pro bono legal services for Gujarat riot cases, including the landmark case of Bilkis Bano. In 2019, the Supreme Court recognised Bilkis’ trauma and awarded her the highest-ever compensation in an Indian rape case.

With a legal career spanning over 16 years as the standing counsel for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Gupta’s activism extended far beyond the courtroom. She tirelessly championed various social causes, offering pro bono legal aid to juvenile offenders, participating in legal aid camps for the underprivileged, and assisting the less fortunate with their legal issues. Her commitment also extended to representing the NHRC in numerous cases, including those in the highest courts of India, addressing critical matters like private school issues and challenges to the Right to Education Act.

But Gupta’s journey doesn’t stop there. In a recent development, she founded ‘We The Women of India’, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about women’s human rights and providing support. Gupta’s influence extends beyond her pro bono work. She has served as a panel lawyer, representing several government, semi-government, and private organisations including the Rajasthan State Electricity Board, NSIC and RSRDCC. She even founded the ‘FLAG- Free Legal Aid Group’ to assist juvenile offenders, along with noted legal figures.

