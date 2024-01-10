Shobha Gupta: Champion of Justice for Bilkis Bano  

Suchitra Kalyan Mohanty By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meet Shobha Gupta, a fearless champion of justice at the age of 54. Her unwavering commitment to the cause of justice has been a guiding light throughout her illustrious career.

In a country where the wheels of justice often turn slowly, Gupta stood firm, unwavering in her belief in the Indian legal system’s dedication to justice. Since 2003, she has been a beacon of hope for those seeking justice, providing pro bono legal services for Gujarat riot cases, including the landmark case of Bilkis Bano. In 2019, the Supreme Court recognised Bilkis’ trauma and awarded her the highest-ever compensation in an Indian rape case.

With a legal career spanning over 16 years as the standing counsel for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Gupta’s activism extended far beyond the courtroom. She tirelessly championed various social causes, offering pro bono legal aid to juvenile offenders, participating in legal aid camps for the underprivileged, and assisting the less fortunate with their legal issues. Her commitment also extended to representing the NHRC in numerous cases, including those in the highest courts of India, addressing critical matters like private school issues and challenges to the Right to Education Act.

But Gupta’s journey doesn’t stop there. In a recent development, she founded ‘We The Women of India’, an initiative aimed at raising awareness about women’s human rights and providing support. Gupta’s influence extends beyond her pro bono work. She has served as a panel lawyer, representing several government, semi-government, and private organisations including the Rajasthan State Electricity Board, NSIC and RSRDCC. She even founded the ‘FLAG- Free Legal Aid Group’ to assist juvenile offenders, along with noted legal figures.

Also in top court

HC order to cap kin visits in jail upheld

Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld the Delhi High Court’s order on February 16 last year, which had capped the number of visits by prisoners’ family members and legal advisers to twice a week. “The HC order has been passed appropriately and taking into consideration the number of inmates, the apex court said, upholding the order.

Sena moves SC over Speaker-CM meeting

The Shiv Sena (UBT) faction on Tuesday moved Supreme Court, objecting to a meeting between Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence on January 7. Narwekar is scheduled to announce his verdict in the Shiv Sena MLAs’ disqualification case at 4 pm on January 10.

