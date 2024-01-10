Home Nation

UP: FIR against two for uploading woman's objectionable videos online

One of the accused, in October last year, secretly recorded a video of the woman while she was taking a bath and posted it on a social media platform.

Published: 10th January 2024

By PTI

BALLIA: An FIR has been registered against two people for allegedly trying to extort money from a woman by uploading her objectionable videos on social media, police here said on Wednesday.

On the complaint of the victim, an FIR was lodged against the two accused on Monday.

She had alleged that one of the accused, in October last year, secretly recorded a video of her while she was taking a bath and posted it on a social media platform, SHO Bansdih Munna Lal Yadav said.

She also alleged that the accused also started asking her for money and sent her objectionable photos on her husband's phone.

She said when her husband confronted the accused, they beat him up and also threatened to kill him, the SHO said, adding that police are investigating the matter.

