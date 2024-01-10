Uttarakhand: Woman wildlife warden missing after 4 killed in Rajaji park accident

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: A test run of an interceptor vehicle in the Chilla Range of Rajaji Tiger Reserve Park met with an accident on Monday, killing four people, including two park administration officials. A woman wildlife warden of the park is reported missing after she fell into the Chilla canal. The incident also resulted in injuries to five others, who are currently undergoing treatment at AIIMS Rishikesh.

Uttarakhand Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal told this newspaper over the phone from Bhubaneswar that the chief conservator of forests would investigate the accident. “After the investigation, strict action will be taken against those found guilty,” said the minister. Chief Wildlife Warden Sameer Sinha has reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

According to information received from the forest authorities, a group including wildlife warden Aloki, forest range officer Shailesh Ghildiyal, deputy forest range officer Pramod Dhyani, doctor Rakesh Nautiyal, as well as Kulraj Singh, Himanshu Gosai, Saif Ali Khan, Ankush, Amit Semwal, and Ashwin Biju were conducting a trial in a vehicle on Monday. The vehicle was en route from Chila to Rishikesh when it suddenly lost control, colliding with a tree just ahead of the powerhouse, and then hitting the parapet of the Chilla power canal.

Sources said the demonstration vehicle had been showcased to Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal a few days ago, and he had directed its trial within the forest. The current fleet of Gypsies operating in Uttarakhand’s Tiger Reserve is becoming obsolete, prompting auto vehicle companies to present demonstrations of their vehicles in the area.

Police and forest department personnel reached the spot took the injured out of the ditch and sent them to AIIMS for treatment. One of the deceased individuals is the sibling of a high-ranking officer serving in the Prime Minister’s Office.

