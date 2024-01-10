Home Nation

Woman, husband, daughter killed by family in Bihar's Bhagalpur

The couple who got married in 2021 was shot dead by the woman's family while they were returning home.

Published: 10th January 2024 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2024 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BHAGALPUR: A woman, her husband, and their daughter were allegedly killed by her father and brother in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Chandni Kumari (23), Chandan Kumar (40), and Roshni Kumari (2).

The accused have been identified as Pappu Singh and his son Dheeraj Kumar Singh.

According to villagers Chandan Kumar and Chandani Kumari had a love marriage three years ago. Chandani's father was unhappy over the marriage.

"The incident took place at around 4.25 pm on Tuesday when the trio were returning to their home in Navtolia village. When Pappu Singh noticed them, he first stopped them and started hitting them with an iron road. They fell unconscious. According to family members of the deceased, Pappu's son-Dheeraj Singh then shot them from point-blank range. All three died on the spot", the police said in a statement on Tuesday night.

However, the accused managed to flee.

Immediately after the incident, senior police officers along with forensic experts, reached the spot.

Bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

Talking to PTI on Wednesday Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Naugachia Om Prakash Arun said, "According to villagers the deceased Chandan Kumar and Chandani Kumari had a love marriage three years ago. Chandani's family was not happy with her marriage. The matter is being further investigated. We have launched a manhunt to nab the accused".

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
triple murder Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp