Chhattisgarh government declares yearly temple tour

RAIPUR: The BJP government in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday decided to arrange a journey for 20,000 people every year for Ram temple darshan in Ayodhya. The Vishnu Deo Sai cabinet cited the decision as accomplishing yet another commitment on ‘Modi ki Guarantee’ in the launch of ‘Shri Ram Lalla Darshan (Ayodhya Dham) scheme’ for the people of Chhattisgarh.

The state government declared to launch the scheme in view of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on January 22. The Chhattisgarh Tourism Board will be the implementing authority for the ‘Shri Ram Lalla Darshan (Ayodhya Dham) scheme’ and the budget for it will be made available from the tourism department, Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao briefed about the cabinet meeting. “Every year 20,000 travellers, who are the native of Chhattisgarh state between the age 18 and 75 years, will avail the scheme for a darshan of Ram Lalla,” he added.

Only those who are declared fit in the health examination by the district medical board will be eligible for such a trip. For physically challenged persons one family member will be allowed to accompany. In the first phase those who are above 55 years will be given preference to avail the facility. Later the people of other age groups will be accommodated.

There will be a Shri Ram Lalla Darshan committee formed in every district and headed by the respective collector to select the beneficiaries on the basis of proportional quota. The total distance of the journey from Chhattisgarh is around 900km. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between the public sector undertaking Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board.

The IRCTC will cater to the requirements on safety, health, meal, visits to spots, local transport and escort

to be arranged for the travellers availing the scheme. The district collectors will schedule a plan to take the eligible beneficiaries from their residence to the railway station and back to their place after the return from Ayodhya. They will be provided with the budgetary allocation for it, stated the official release.

From every district there will be an authorised government officer or a small team to accompany the travellers.

